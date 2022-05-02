MIAMI (WIVB) — They’re off! A ship full of Buffalo Bills fans is headed to the Bahamas for what’s expected to be a wild week.

Last year, Bills fan Victoria Pascuzzi posted the idea of a Bills Mafia cruise on social media and received a lot of positive feedback. She brought in a friend who owns a travel agency and the two helped facilitate the entire trip. After some hiccups with Carnival, Royal Caribbean stepped in and offered to host them.

About 100 Bills fans signed up to take on the open seas together and will sail to the the Bahamas. The day before they left port, a large group of them even dined at Isaiah McKenzie’s BBQ restaurant north of Miami.

And this week, they have a full itinerary.

“We dock tomorrow at Royal’s private island and then Wednesday is our day at sea, so we have a special tailgate for those who booked in our group,” Pascuzzi said. “So that’ll be our Bills fan party — bringing our tailgating skills to the open water. And I already know people are hurting this morning just from last night, so ya know, just another four days of that.”

Pascuzzi said unfortunately, they weren’t allowed to bring folding tables on board.

And if you missed this year’s cruise, no worries, ‘Mafia at Sea’ is coming back in 2023. A 5-day cruise is planned for March 4-9, 2023. The ship will stop in Puerto Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. There’s also a ‘Mafia at the Beach’ event planned for June 25, 2023. Fans can choose to stay five or seven days at the Hard Rock Punta Cana all-inclusive Resort.

For more information on ‘Mafia at Sea’ or ‘Mafia on the Beach,’ call Sam Richter of Richter Travel at (716) 216-5300 or email Sam@richtertravel.com.