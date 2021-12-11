Maloney scores 27 for Elmira ND & Friday night highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter sports season is now full throttle.
On Friday, plenty of area basketball teams hit the hardwood to capture early season bragging rights. The Elmira Notre Dame girls are now (3-0) after a big win over Trumansburg. Shannon Maloney scored 27 points for the Crusaders. Those highlights and plenty more from Friday night on 18 sports.
High School Girls Basketball
Elmira Notre Dame 53, Trumansburg 24
O-M 42, Candor 38
High School Boys Basketball
Sayre 50, Susquehanna 45
Blue Ridge 55, Wyalusing 52
Johnson City 77, Athens 68
Watkins Glen 60, Newark Valley 24
Tioga 59, S-VE 57 OT
Elmira Notre Dame 46, Trumansburg 40
Haverling 71, Warsaw 40
Wellsboro 54, Montoursville 42
NCAA Men’s Hockey
#3 Michigan 5, #17 Ohio State 2
Elmira College 10, Lebanon Valley 0