ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth fell to Watertown in a 3-2 game, following a 10-round shootout.

Wednesday night’s home contest saw the Elmira Mammoth fall in their 5th straight game, after holding a 2-0 lead. Four minutes into the game Luke Richards opened the scoring for Elmira, before taking a vicious hit from Watertown’s Taylor Cutting late in the first period. Following the hit, the game turned physical, but the Mammoth held lead and nearly extended it with a goal from newly promoted team captain Nick Gullo, which was disallowed due to a high stick.

The Mammoth and Wolves battled all the way to the to the third period at a 1-0 score, until Richards scored his 2nd goal of the night. Elmira hoped to ride the 2-0 cushion to victory behind the play of their goaltender Harley White, who made 45 saves on the night. Three minutes after the Mammoth’s 2nd goal, Watertown’s Trevor Lord put the Wolves on the board.

Following the Watertown goal, the momentum of the game changed and Elmira’s Steven Ford was sent to the penalty box for embellishment. On the power play, Watertown’s Mathias Tellstrom tied the game at 2. Neither team scored in the remainder of the 3rd period or overtime, sending the game to a shootout.

The eventual 10-round shootout saw goals from Watertown’s Trevor Lord and Elmira’s Joshua Sanchez and Geno DeAngelo, but former Mammoth Dakota Seaman sealed the game for the Wolves with the deciding score.

Before the contest the Elmira Mammoth acknowledged Teacher’s Night, featuring local educators from around the Twin Tiers. The Elmira Express marching band featured as a part of the special night as well, playing songs through the game.

The Mammoth will now look ahead to their final two regular season games against Binghamton. The Mammoth will host the Black Bears on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. and then travel to Binghamton for a 7 p.m. Saturday contest.

Tonight’s matchup locked in the 2023 FPHL match-ups. Once the Mammoth finish two games with Binghamton, they will begin their first playoff series against top-seeded Danbury. Elmira’s three-game playoff series is listed below:

Friday, April 21st – Danbury Hat Tricks @ Elmira Mammoth – First Arena, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22nd – Elmira Mammoth @ Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Arena, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23rd (If Necessary) – Elmira Mammoth @ Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Arena, 7 p.m.

For ticket information on the Elmira Mammoth’s final regular season home game and their playoff opener visit the First Arena box office or head to their website https://firstarena.net/.