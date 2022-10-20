ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth look to make franchise history this weekend at First Arena.

The Mammoth (0-2-0) are in search of their first win in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) after joining this league this season as an expansion franchise. After two tough losses to Binghamton, including last Saturday’s home opener, Elmira welcomes Columbus for a two-game set starting Friday night.

It will mark The River Dragons’ first games of the season in the league. Friday’s home contest starts at 7:30 pm while Saturday’s game against Columbus (0-0-0) will be at 6:30 pm at First Arena. Elmira is primed to earn their first franchise win for the dedicated hockey fans of Elmira.

Yianni Liarakos currently leads the team in points with one goal and two assists, while three other players have scored one goal each for The Mammoth. Lance Hamilton, a former player on the Elmira Junior Enforcers, scored the first home goal in Mammoth history against Binghamton last Saturday.

The previous night, Thomas McGuire broke the cage for Elmira’s first-ever goal on the road at Binghamton. The Mammoth are in high hopes to get plenty of offensive firepower Friday and Saturday night for their netminder on defense.

Rookie goalie Trevor Micucci saw successful playing time in last Saturday’s loss to Binghamton. Micucci, who’s expected to see more valuable playing time, had 38 saves in his first action of the season. Make sure to watch the highlights Friday and Saturday night at 11 on 18 Sports of the Mammoth vs. Columbus.