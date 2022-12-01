ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Mammoth player earned a franchise first Thursday.

Forward Parker Moskal was named the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) Player of the Month for November. Moskal was lights out on the ice this past month for the Mammoth. Parker scored a staggering 32 points in 13 games to go along with three hat tricks for the month.

Moskal’s 13 goals and 19 assists has pushed him to the top of leaderboard and he now leads the FPHL in both total points (32) and goals (13). Parker’s efforts helped the Mammoth win their first two games in franchise history last week. He credits the collective effort of the entire team for the recognition.

“It’s a really big honor,” Moskal said. “Obviously, I couldn’t have done it without some amazing line mates…it’s easy to do well when you’ve got players who work hard on the ice.”

The Mammoth (2-9-2) return home this weekend when the Mississippi Sea Wolves (1-11-1) come to First Arena this Friday and Saturday night. Friday’s game will be at 7:35 pm while Saturday’s contest is at 6:35 pm. 18 Sports will continue to follow the Mammoth as the season unfolds in the FPHL.