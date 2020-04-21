Mansfield Destroyers sign two Athletes from Lock Haven University

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM-TV)- The Mansfield Destroyers sign a left-handed pitcher and a power-hitting first baseman from local Division II Lock Haven University.



Jake Boehm – Doylestown, PA, is a 6’2, 170-pound Sophomore left-handed pitcher. Jake played ice hockey and baseball in high school. Last year as a Freshman, he pitched in five games totaling four innings with just one walk and four strikeouts. This spring, he pitched in three games, three innings with three strikeouts in the shortened season.



“Jake will be a great addition to our bullpen as he brings experience, as he is a crafty lefty.” -Coach Hill.



Isaac Porter – Beech Creek, PA, is a 6’2, 225-pound Redshirt Junior first baseman/catcher. Isaac is a transfer from Division I St. Bonaventure. Isaac hit .244 last year in 39 games with four homers and 25 RBI’s. This spring, he played in 11 games hitting .256 with four doubles in the shortened season. Isaac played in the NYCBL in 2017 for the Olean Oilers and hit .265 with two homers and 20 RBI’s. He played most recently in the 2018 season for the Syracuse Salt Cats where he hit .204 in 22 games. Isaac hit 5 extra base hits for the season.



“Isaac is a big kid with excellent power and can catch and play first base. We are excited to have him hitting in the middle of our line up.” -Coach Hill