MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers are your NYCBL Western Division Champions.

The Destroyers split a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon against the Rochester Ridgemen, winning game two 3-2 as they completed a previously suspended game at Shaute Field. Mansfield finished the regular season with a league-best 28 wins, one better than the Hornell Dodgers.

Mansfield will now host the winner of a one-game wildcard series on Tuesday as the top seed in the playoffs.