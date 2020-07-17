Mansfield football season update, some CCC sports moved to spring

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – More schedule changes hit the Twin Tiers college sports scene.

On Friday, both Mansfield University and Corning Community College athletics saw their respective sports seasons impacted. The Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL), which includes Mansfield, has postponed the fall season of play. The league is working to move the entire season to the spring, more on this as it develops.

Mansfield earned this year’s Twin Tiers Sports Awards Team of The Year, for recording the most wins in school history last fall (5-2).

In the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), Corning Community College will have several fall sports pushed to the spring this upcoming year due the virus. Soccer and volleyball will now be in the spring season, instead of fall, plus, men’s and women’s basketball will be in the spring only.

As of now, cross country, bowling, baseball and softball will compete in their normal athletic seasons. A full release from Corning Community College athletics is below. Stick with 18 Sports on the latest developments on schedule and seasonal changes.

Corning CC Release: The National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) has announced that it is officially moving the majority of its Fall National Championships to the Spring semester for the 2020-21 academic year. Men’s and women’s basketball will also be moved to a spring semester sport only. This is a major boost to SUNY Corning Community College and its student-athletes.

“Moving the National Championship for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the Spring semester is big for us,” states SUNY CCC Director of Athletics Isaac Bushey. Earlier this month, the Red Barons had announced they would be forgoing competition in these three sports as a result of health and safety concerns revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This move by the NJCAA will now allow us to have seasons in those sports and provide that experience for our student-athletes. With everyone playing in the spring, things will be busy, and we are happy to have the ability to provide competition to these students.”

The following moves have been approved by the NJCAA and here is how they will impact SUNY CCC: * Cross Country, bowling, Esports, baseball, and softball will compete in their normal time frames with no changes.* Men’s and women’s soccer will begin in-season practice in early March with games beginning the first of April through late May.

The National Tournament will be June 2021.* Volleyball will begin in-season practice on January 11, and games can begin at the end of January, and the season will go through early April. The National Championship will be April 15.*

Basketball will begin in-season practices on January 11, and games will run from January 22 through April 10 with the National Tournament beginning on April 19, 2021.

“As demonstrated, there will be significant overlap and extension of some sports, and some athletes will not be able to participate in multiple sports. Given the current situation, this is the best possible thing that could happen for the student-athletes,” states SUNY CCC Director of Athletics Isaac Bushey.

All sports will be allowed a 60-day window from September-November to practice during the fall semester. SUNY Corning will allow all teams to practice in small group settings (no inter-campus scrimmaging) while maintaining social distancing and proper sanitization standards to ensure the safety of their student-athletes and college community. SUNY Corning Community College competes in the Mid-State Athletic Conference as a member of the NJCAA Division III.