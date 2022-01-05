Mansfield hoops falls to East Stroudsburg & Wednesday night scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mansfield men’s basketball team ran into a tough rival Wednesday night.

The Mounties welcomed East Stroudsburg University to Decker Gym starting 2022 but fell to a very athletic Warriors squad, 113-90. Mansfield played the Warriors tough in the early-going, only trailing 49-41 at the half. Justice Smith and Jaz Farrell had 16 points each for the Mounties (1-11, 0-3 PSAC) who are in dire need of a win.

East Stroudsburg (6-4, 4-2 PSAC) was paced by Carlos Pepin’s 25 points. The Warriors also connected on 14 three-pointers on the night putting the game out of reach from beyond the arc. Waverly High School grad and freshman center, Scott Woodring, scored six points for the Mounties in 22 minutes.

Mansfield is next in action Saturday when the team travels to Bloomsburg at 3 pm. The Mounties will then have a two-game homestand against Lock Haven Monday and then Shippensburg University on Wednesday night. Full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers below.

NCAA Men’s Basketball

East Stroudsburg 113, Mansfield 90

Miami 88, Syracuse 87

Western Carolina 94, The Citadel 90 – Elmira’s Ty Moffe season-high 19 points

High School Boys Basketball

Waverly 79, Newark Valley 32

Tioga 67, O-M 25

High School Girls Basketball

#11 Elmira 44, Ithaca 36

Corning 52, Horseheads 31

Wellsboro 34, Troy 24

Canton 59, Sayre 14



