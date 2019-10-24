Mansfield men’s hoops looking to rebound from tough year

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Last season was one to forget for Mansfield men’s basketball.

The Mounties, under first-year head coach John Szentesy, finished just (4-24) and won just a single PSAC league game. As the new year approaches, the Mounties are looking to negate last year and come out of the gate strong.

Elmira high school grads, Tyler Moffe and Reilly Collins, return to the team. Moffe, now in his final season at guard for the Mounties, led the team in scoring last year putting up 16.8 points per game. Collins, meanwhile, appeared in four games and started one at forward for Mansfield.

Game one is roughly two weeks away as Mansfield travels to Raleigh to play West Liberty University in the Shaw University Tournament. Opening tip will be at 2 pm on Saturday, November 9th.

With video courtsey of Mansfield University Athletics, 18 Sports previews the upcoming season. A year that Mansfield will be battling to make it a truly successful.