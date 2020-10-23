Mansfield University not renewing contracts for assistant coaches

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top local universities will see some major changes for their respective sports.

Mansfield University announced that due to the challenging financial times amid the virus, the school will not renew contracts for full-time assistant coaches. The non-renewals will go into effect when each contract expires on a case-by-case basis. This move aims to help the university save funding for the future when the full athletic calendar returns safely.

Mansfield is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), a league that postponed all athletics through the 2020 calendar year.

Below, a full statement from Mansfield University regarding the changes.