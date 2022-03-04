Mansfield’s Justice Smith earns PSAC East Rookie of The Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mansfield’s Justice Smith capped off a season for the ages.

Smith, a redshirt freshman for the Mansfield men’s basketball team, earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Rookie of The Year. In a breakout year, Smith finished second in the conference in scoring with 20.6 points per game and set the school’s single-game scoring mark with 56 in an overtime win over Bloomsburg earlier this season.

Smith, from Lyons, New York, becomes the first Mountie player to earn Rookie of The Year since Joe Bell in 2011-12. Also of major note, Smith earned a PSAC East second-team selection at guard.

Smith had seven doubl-doubels on the year, including a streak from the end of January into February of four consecutive games.

Justice scored 578 points this year, which is second all-time in Mansfield University history. Just 92 points shy of Louis Judson’s record of 670 in 1996-97. Judson is the current boys basketball coach at Waverly High School.

(PHOTO: Mansfield University Athletics)