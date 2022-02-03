Mansfield’s Justice Smith scores 56, sets new program record

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University has a new single-game scoring leader.

On Wednesday, redshirt freshman guard Justice Smith scored 56 points the Mounties 114-107 win over visiting Bloomsburg. Smith set the mark late in the second half and breaks Jason Benson’s previous record of 53 set in 2005 against West Virginia State.

Smith was just one assist shy of a triple-double and was a staggering 19-of-26 from the floor. The Lyons, New York native was 15-of-20 from the free throw line and connected on three from beyond the arc. Smith also pulled down 12 rebounds and had game-high 10 assists.

Mansfield trailed 47-41 at the half and was lights out in the second half. The Mounties scored 57 points in the second half to pull away from the Huskies.

The victory marked the third consecutive win for Mansfield (4-17) as the team travels to Shippensburg University Saturday at 3 pm in a PSAC Conference game.

(Photo: Courtesy MU Athletics)