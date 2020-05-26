Mansfield’s McCloskey to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “Mr. Mansfield” is taking his rightful place in history.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards returns in June. This year will be a virtual show due to the current social distancing measures in the state. But, no matter the condition, we’re proud to honor legendary Mansfield University Sports Information Director, Steve McCloskey, as the 2020 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

McCloskey was a permanent fixture at Mansfield University from 1988 until 2017 where he served as a the primary sports communications contact at the school for decades. Steve endured countless administrative changes, coaching changes, student-athlete graduations and more in his career.

Steve earned the title of being “Mr. Mansfield” for his love, passion, and carer for the university and all it represented. McCloskey joins elite company in the records books as our Lifetime Achievement Award winner. The late-great Al Mallette earned the honor in 2017, local broadcasting legend Bob Michaels in 2018, and Elmira sports ambassador and Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame President, Marty Chalk, in 2019.

18 Sports will have plenty more in the coming weeks on the Twin Tiers Sports Awards as the online vote for the best of the best from this past year is coming soon.

Congratulations to Steve McCloskey for all he has done for our community and beyond. For now, enjoy this special 30-minute interview with McCloskey in 2017 on Legends of the Twin Tiers. https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers-mansfields-steve-mccloskey/