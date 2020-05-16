Marcos Ambrose reflects on WGI greatness

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He was one of the most dominate drivers ever at Watkins Glen International.

Marcos Ambrose, who stepped away from NASCAR in 2014 to go back to his native Australia, never officially retired from the sport. But, when he has the opportunity to reflect on his greatness at Watkins Glen, he always has time to reflect on his special run at the world’s most famous road course.

Ambrose had the opportunity to talk with Eric Meek of the Corning Museum of Glass to discuss winning the first-ever specialized glass trophy made for the NASCAR race. Marcos stormed to an epic win in 2011, then followed that up with an encore performance victory in 2012 at Watkins Glen.

Ambrose’s love for WGI is far-reaching. In this special interview with the museum and their Connected by Glass show, Ambrose describes his time at Watkins Glen and the NASCAR circuit being the best of the best.