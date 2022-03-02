Marist College hoops coach retiring, Kiara Fisher update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is dawning for Marist College women’s basketball.

On Wednesday, longtime head coach Brian Giorgis announced that he will retire following the end of the 2022-23 season. Associate head coach Erin Doughty has been named the new head coach and will take over as the program on April 1, 2023.

Giorgis is in his 20th season as head coach at Marist and turned the Red Foxes into one of the most successful programs in the country. In all, his teams have earned 11 MAAC Championships, including nine-straight from 2006-2014.

Coach Giorgis also guided the program to five NCAA Tournament wins and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2007, the first-ever in conference history. Giorgis is an eight-time MAAC Coach of the Year with a record 450 career wins.

Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer are two of starting five on the Red Foxes this season. But, Fisher’s season came to an end after right shoulder surgery in February. Fisher is progressing well and will be in an arm sling for up to six more weeks.

Fisher, a sophomore guard, transferred from Syracuse University last season and at the time of her injury, led the team with 12.6 points per game in 15 games played.

Shazer, a sophomore forward, paces the overall team in two categories. Zaria leads Marist in total points scored (255) and rebounds (186).

Marist (8-18) is in action Wednesday night at Monmouth (13-14). Opening tip is at 7 pm.