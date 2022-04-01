ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual event to honor one of the region’s top wrestling legends will return.

The annual Mark Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats. The cost is $65 per player and $260 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Mark Stephens Wrestling Tournament, scholarships, and qualifiers for the National Freestyle & Greco Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.

Stephens was a staple for decades in the sport as a successful coach, official, and friend to thousands in the Twin Tiers. In 2013, Stephens sadly passed away from a brain aneurysm at 65.

Mark’s legacy and his spirit is alive and well. Below, full information on how you can play in the tournament and get involved. In the spirit of the sport.