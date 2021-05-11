Mark Stephens Memorial Golf event returns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Mark Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament is back.

After no event last year due to the virus, the tournament will return to honor and remember one of the greatest local wrestling figures of all-time. This year’s event will return on Saturday, May 29 at 9 am with a 7:30 am registration at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats.

Pre-registration and payment can be made at the Elmira Vietnam Veterans Museum on Davis Street in Elmira by May 16.

Stephens was the first-ever New York State Champion in 1966 at Elmira Southside High School in wrestling. He went on to serve the sport as a local coach, official, ambassador and friend in the Twin Tiers for nearly 50 years.

In 2013, Stephens passed away from an aneurysm leaving a major void in the sport in the region. He was 65. Stephens’ life and legacy will always be remembered. For more information, you can find the Mark Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament on Facebook.