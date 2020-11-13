Mark Stephens Wrestling Classic canceled for 2020

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s premier dual meet tournament will have to wait another season.

The annual Mark Stephens Wrestling Classic, a head-to-head dual meet team tournament at Horseheads Middle School, has been canceled. With winter sports in jeopardy, and as higher-risk athletics like wrestling and basketball undetermined, the decision to cancel was the best for this year amid the virus.

Stephens was a local fixture in the sport of wrestling for over 50 years as a coach, mentor, official, and friend to thousands. Sadly, Stephens died in 2013 after suffering an embolism at 65. Since 2009, the Mark Stephens Classic has brought together many of the best wrestling teams in the state to compete in honor of Stephens’ life and legacy.

Next year, the tournament is optimistic about a full return. Stick with 18 Sports on the latest developments in the tournament and the winter sports season. (PHOTO: Mark Stephens, left, Shane Lese, right)