Mason Holmes earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout is this week’s top honoree.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer player Mason Holmes is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Holmes had a week to remember on the field for S-VE/Candor.

Holmes scored eight goals and recorded six assists in three wins last week for S-VE/Candor. Without question, Holmes and S-VE/Candor are a true force in Section IV soccer this season. They will look to ride that momentum as the Section IV postseason kicks into high gear very soon.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, please do so via email at sports@wetmtv.com. Winners will be revealed each Monday night on 18 Sports at 6.

