Mason Putnam signs to D’Youville College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the most dynamic athletes in local history is heading to the next level.

Mason Putnam, Prattsburgh High School’s all-time leading scorer, signed to play Division II basketball at D’Youville College in Buffalo. A first team All-State pick in Class D at guard, Putnam is thrilled to keep his basketball success going at the next stage of his career.

In the end, Putnam’s 2,515 career points were second-best in Section V history and eighth all-time in New York State history. A quick-scorer at guard, Putnam had the ability to score in bunches throughout his entire career for the Vikings.

18 Sports congratulates Putnam on achieving his next big goal on his basketball journey.