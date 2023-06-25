LONDON, U.K. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Babyface” Phillips earned a big win in his BYB Extreme Fighting Series debut.

(Photo/Video Courtesy: beIN Sports and BYB Extreme Fighting Series)

Matt Phillips defeated bare knuckle fighting veteran Paul Hilz via doctor stoppage in round 3. Phillips’ win improves his bare knuckle fighting record to 3-0, with 2 wins in his previous promotion, BKFC. The win is the first for the local fighter in the BYB Extreme Fighting Series and first in a country outside of the United States. The fight, not only counted for Phillips’ BYB debut, but serves as a part of the Inaugural Police Gazette International Cup. BYB Extreme Fights 18, took place in the Indigo Room at the famed O2 Arena. Phillips’ win put BYB and the United States up 3-1 over BKB and the U.K. in the cross brand contest.

In the fight, Phillips stormed out of the gates, earning a quick knockdown of Hilz. The bare knuckle vet returned to the fight, following an 8 count. The knockdown shot from Phillips cut Hilz, but the fighters continued to trade blows. In round 2, Phillips continued to take charge, landing several positive, scoring punches. Round 3 saw Phillips and Hilz trade shots furiously, with each landing well placed jabs. Phillips once again landed punches towards the end of the round, which further opened cuts on Hilz face. Once the fighters arrived at their corners, doctors inspected the lacerations on Hilz face and determined him not fit to continue.

Following the stoppage Phillips excitedly could be heard on the beIN Sports broadcast.

“Elmira, New York, said Phillips. Everyone who supported me, I love you!”

The proud Elmira fighter signed with BYB Extreme Fighting Series in February, joining the promotion after breaking into the top-5 in the BKFC Lightweight division. With the win, Phillips has earned a statement victory in BYB, and has improved to a 3-0 record in bare knuckle boxing. Phillips also holds a 4-0 record in K1 kickboxing, last winning in the Gladius Fights 41 main event, in Horseheads, N.Y.

Stick with 18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime for the latest on the career of Matt “Babyface” Phillips.