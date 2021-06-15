Matt Sorochinsky coming to special officials clinic in Waverly

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the country’s top wrestling officials will be in Waverly next month.

Former Johnson City and Ithaca College wrestling standout Matt Sorochinsky will be the clinician at Waverly High School on Saturday, July 10 at 9 am. Sorochinsky will be a part of an official’s clinic at the school to help provide an inside look at the sport from a referee’s perspective.

Matt excelled as a competitor for Johnson City High School where he won a New York State Championship at 145 pounds in 1991. Sorochinsky then starred at Ithaca College where he became a two-time All-American winning a staggering 107 matches in his career.

After his standout career on the mat, Sorochinsky entered into the officiating world and quickly rose up the ranks. Sorochinsky has officiated the NCAA D-I Wrestling Championships every year since 2010. An official who’s officiated every primary level of competition, Sorochinsky will undoubtedly provide plenty of first-hand knowledge and expertise for those who attend.

Below, 18 Sports provides the official registration form for the clinic in conjunction with the Section 4 Wrestling Officials Association, Waverly Wrestling Club, Jeff Reese Foundation and the Mark Stephens Foundation.