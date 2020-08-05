Matthew Stafford’s wife blames NFL for harassment received after false-positive COVID-19 test

Sports

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Kelly Stafford Instagram

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Kelly Stafford called the past four days “somewhat of a nightmare” and is blaming the NFL for harassment her family received following the false-positive COVID-19 test.

“Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work,” said Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife in an Instagram post on August 4th.

Kelly goes on to say, “I blame the @NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people’s lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”

You can read the complete post below:

Earlier today a statement from the Detroit Lions confirmed quarterback Matthew Stafford does not have COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now