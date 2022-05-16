ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse standout Logan McNaney continues to excel.

On Monday, McNaney was named an honorable mention All-American for Inside Lacrosse Magazine. McNaney, a junior goalie for the University of Maryland, has recorded 150 saves with a 55.8 save percentage in the cage for the #1 ranked Terrapins. A total of 12 Maryland players earned All-American status for Inside Lacrosse.

McNaney has continued to play well between the pipes this season. Logan earned a spot on the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Team and was also the Big Ten Specialist of The Week for March 8. McNaney had a season-high 14 saves against Johns Hopkins earlier this month and Logan has racked up double-digit saves eight times on the year.

Maryland (15-0) travels to Columbus for a meeting with the Virginia Cavaliers Sunday at 2:30 PM in the NCAA quarterfinals. The Terps beat Vermont in the first round 21-5 on Sunday, McNaney had 11 saves.