ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney earned a major college lacrosse honor on Thursday.

McNaney, a junior goalie for the #1 Maryland men’s lacrosse team, was named an Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-American. Maryland, now a perfect (8-0) on the year, has McNaney playing well in the cage this season. Logan has started all eight games for the Terrapins and has registered 69 total saves.

McNaney, an honorable mention selection, has had back-to-back nine save efforts in wins over Penn State and Virginia. His season-high mark is 12 saves versus Syracuse and Notre Dame.

Logan is first in the Big Ten Conference in goals against average (9.89) and second in saves per game at (10.5). McNaney was named the Big Ten Specialist of the Week on March 8 for his 12 save performance in a big win at Notre Dame.

A 2021 Inside Lacrosse Media All-American honorable mention goalie last year, McNaney also earned a second team All-Big Ten honor in 2021. Top-ranked Maryland travels to the Michigan Wolverines (7-3) in Ann Arbor Saturday at Noon.