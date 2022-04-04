ANN ARBOR (WETM) – Corning lacrosse goalie Logan McNaney continues his strong play.

McNaney, a junior goalie for the University of Maryland, recorded 12 saves for the Terrapins in their 20-12 win at Michigan Saturday. Maryland is now a perfect (9-0) on the year and ranked #1 in the country.

Last week, McNaney was tabbed as an honorable mention Midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse. Logan’s 12 saves against the Wolverines ties his season-high mark in the cage. McNaney’s career-high is 17 saves set last year vs. Duke.

Logan leads the Big Ten Conference in goals against average (9.08) and is third in save percentage (.533).

Maryland is coached by Corning West High School grad John Tillman. The Terps are next in action Sunday night at 7 pm when they host #4 Rutgers (10-1) in a huge Big Ten Conference game on The Big Ten Network.

(PHOTO: Maryland Athletics)