Meet the Elmira Enforcers – the 2019-20 squad

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night – the madness begins.

The Elmira Enforcers, in their second season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, will battle rival Carolina in their season and home opener. Opening puck drops at 7:05 pm at First Arena before what will be a capacity crowd.

Elmira, who finished second in last year’s championship finals, will be looking for revenge as defending champ Carolina comes to town for a two-game series. As the new year begins, it’s time to meet every Elmira Enforcer.

Hear what each player is saying about the pride of Elmira and how this year is one they’re looking to finish up strong.