Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Meet the Elmira Enforcers – the 2019-20 squad

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night – the madness begins.

The Elmira Enforcers, in their second season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, will battle rival Carolina in their season and home opener. Opening puck drops at 7:05 pm at First Arena before what will be a capacity crowd.

Elmira, who finished second in last year’s championship finals, will be looking for revenge as defending champ Carolina comes to town for a two-game series. As the new year begins, it’s time to meet every Elmira Enforcer.

Hear what each player is saying about the pride of Elmira and how this year is one they’re looking to finish up strong.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now