HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads softball made their home season debut in style.

The Blue Raiders beat Union-Endicott 3-0 Tuesday night behind a no-hitter from freshman pitcher Megan Wolf. It was Wolf’s varsity debut and struck on six for the Blue Raiders (1-1). Horseheads played stellar defense behind Wolf all game long to preserve the no-hit performance.

Megan’s sister, Molly Wolf, had two hits and an RBI to pace the Blue Raiders at the plate. After Monday night’s tough loss to Vestal on a walk-off home run, Horseheads rebounded with a solid win over the Tigers as they prepare for Myrtle Beach next week.

Horseheads will play South Range High School out of Ohio next Tuesday at 8 am in Myrtle Beach. Wolf’s no-hitter was the second in as many days for Twin Tiers sports.

On Monday, Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart threw a no-hitter for the Crusaders and struck out 20 in a 3-0 win over S-VE/Candor.

(Photo: Horseheads Athletics)