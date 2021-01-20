Michael Printup on his love for the Buffalo Bills

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International will have healthy Buffalo Bills contingent.

WGI President, Michael Printup, who’s been at the track for over a decade, was born in Hamburg just minutes away from Orchard Park-the home of the Buffalo Bills. A lifelong fan of the Bills, Printup’s love for sports started in Buffalo.

Even more, Michael’s father helped with the construction of Bills Stadium itself.

This Sunday, Printup will no doubt be rooting on his beloved Bills as they battle for a spot in the Super Bowl this weekend. Kickoff is set for 6:40 pm Sunday on CBS. Listen to Printup give 18 Sports’ his take on the Bills’ future.