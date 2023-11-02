ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The most decorated bowler in the region will combine forces with Valley Bowling Center for a great cause.

Horseheads’ Ryan Shafer, the 1987 PBA Tour Rookie of the Year and five-time tour champion winner, highlights a night of awareness and honor. The 5th Annual Michelle Shafer Benefit Tournament will be held on Saturday, November 11 at Waverly’s Valley Bowling Center on North Chemung Street.

Michelle Shafer was the wife of Ryan Shafer who sadly passed away from depression and suicide. Previously, the benefit was held at Crystal Lanes in Corning but now has found a new home. The event is dedicated to Michelle and anyone who is battling mental health and illnesses.

Already, over 40 teams have signed up to help fight stigma and support mental health.

“The people who bowl, we have some people who talk and explain it’s ok to not be ok,” Shafer said. “It’s good to reach out for help so that bad doesn’t happen and there’s no tragedies involved,” added Shafer.

Guest speakers, fundraisers and more will be a focal point of the benefit. For more information on how you can get involved, you can find the Michelle Shafer Fund for Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/michelleshaferbenefit