Mike D’Aloisio reflects on Elmira Notre Dame family amid ALS

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s what local football stands for, now and forever.

He’s what teaching the next generation should always be. Longtime Elmira Notre Dame football coach, Mike D’Aloisio, has guided student-athletes for over four decades. His impact cannot be fully measured as to how much he’s inspired the entire community in football and life.

Earlier this month, D’Aloisio, the all-time winningest football coach in Elmira history, revealed his biggest opposition. Coach D was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which breaks down muscles in the body over time. An eternal optimist, D’Aloisio is going to face the disease like he’s faced every obstacle in his life, with grace, dignity, and strength.

18 Sports will have a full feature in the coming weeks on D’Aloisio and his impact on the region. For now, in his first televised interview since revealing he’s facing ALS, D’Aloisio thinks of the Elmira Notre Dame family and how they are an inspiration to him during this time.

Stay with 18 Sports as will bring you more on the unforgettable and legendary career of Mike D’Aloisio.