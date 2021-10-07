Mike D’Aloisio to be honored at Horseheads football game Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend will be recognized Friday night in Horseheads.

Mike D’Aloisio, Elmira’s all-time winningest coach, will be the guest of honor before Friday night’s Horseheads vs. Johnson City game at the new Horseheads High School multipurpose stadium. Coach D’Aloisio will be a part of the ceremonial coin toss prior to kickoff at 7 pm.

D’Aloisio, who was a mainstay at Elmira Notre Dame for over 40 years as the head football coach of the Crusaders, was diagnosed with ALS. Coach D has received tremendous support and love from the entire Twin Tiers and beyond in his fight.

Not only was D’Aloisio an inspiring field general, he was also a key mentor for many in the region developing kids into successful adults. Coach D’Aloisio’s staggering 244 career wins in the Elmira-metro area may never be duplicated again.

Also of major note, the Horseheads student body will be hosting a “pink out” for the game wearing pink in support of the fight against cancer. You can watch highlights of the game Friday night on the 18 Sports Blitz at 11 only on WETM-TV.