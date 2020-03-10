Mike Limoncelli Mariners update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball standout Mikey Limoncelli is living the improbable dream.

The Twin Tiers Sports Awards 2019 Player of The Year is battling back from Tommy John surgery in his pitching arm. Limoncelli was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 6th round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft last June, literally, on the same day as his surgery. It was a monumental moment for Limoncelli, who is primed to get back to work on the mound.

18 Sports messaged with Limoncelli on Tuesday afternoon to get an update on his progress. Limoncelli believes that he will start throwing next month and continues to build strength up in his right arm.

Limoncelli’s velocity was at 93-94 mph and he will be gradually working to get back to the point. Mikey comes from a long family lineage in baseball with true success.

Mike’s Dad, Jeff, was a minor league player in the Boston Red Sox organization. Grandfather, Bill, played major college baseball at Dayton University and brother, Nico, is a division one player at Abiline Christian in Texas.

Take a special look at the next steps with Limoncelli from a previous interview this winter.