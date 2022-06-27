ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Mike Limoncelli will be off of the pitching mound for the long-term.

In a message with Limoncelli Monday, 18 Sports confirmed that the Mariners right-handed prospect will miss the rest of the season and all of next year. The news comes after Limoncelli underwent successful arm surgery two weeks ago after an injury.

In 2019, Limoncelli had Tommy John surgery to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow ending his senior season early at Horseheads High School. His most recent surgery was another form of Tommy John surgery, considered a hybrid version, where a ligament was taken from a hamstring and placed alongside an internal brace in his arm.

Limoncelli, a 2019 sixth-round MLB Draft pick by the Seattle Mariners, has battled back time and again. Last season, he made his professional debut for the Mariners as a starting pitcher for the Everett AquaSox, the high Class A affiliate.

This season, Limoncelli was slated to be designated to Class A Modesto in California at the end of spring training. Mike was pitching in the Arizona Complex League (ACL) in Phoenix in extended spring training before his injury.

In 27 innings of work, Limoncelli struck out 34 batters amid both teams going (1-5) going back to last year. Limoncelli, who turned 22 last month, has plenty of baseball in his future. The 2019 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP of The Year, Limoncelli is one of the most decorated players in area history.

18 Sports wishes Limoncelli well on his road to recovery. A road that he’s destined for continued greatness.

(PHOTO: Courtesy Fastball Photo)