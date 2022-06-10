ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Mike Limoncelli is looking to rebound.

Limoncelli, the 2019 sixth round pick by the Seattle Mariners in the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, is pitching in the Arizona Complex League (ACL) in Phoenix. Mike has primarily thrown in extended spring training for the Mariners system and is looking to break through this season as a pitching prospect.

In a message with Limoncelli early Friday, 18 Sports has learned that Mike will have the elbow in his pitching arm looked at this Monday by doctors. Limoncelli, who was an All-American at Horseheads High School, saw his senior year come to an abrupt close after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in 2019.

At the end of spring training, Limoncelli was slated to be designated to Class A Modesto in California.

The optimism and hope is that the elbow will be fine while getting things looked at out of precaution. In 2021, Limoncelli showed signs of his excellence while pitching for the Mariners high Class A affiliate the Everett AquaSox in Washington and in the ACL.

In 27 innings of work, Limoncelli struck out 34 batters amid both teams going (1-5). Limoncelli, who turned 22 last month, has plenty of baseball ahead of him. His work ethic, combined with his determination and desire to succeed, will serve Limoncelli well in overcoming any obstacle.

Stick with 18 Sports as we learn more on Limoncelli’s future as a pitcher in the Mariners farm system.

(PHOTO: Courtesy Fastball Photo)