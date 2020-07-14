Mike Weaver developing new football e-book and website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s top football kicker is starting a new venture.

Mike Weaver, an Elmira native who went on to stardom at Wake Forest University, is creating a new e-book and website dedicated to his storied career. Weaver, a two-time All-ACC selection, finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer at the time of his graduation and was on the Lou Groza watch list.

After his college days, Weaver went on to kick for the Massachusetts Pirates of the National Arena League (NAL) and became an all-league pick. Most notably, Weaver kicked the longest field goal in league history, a 60-yard game-winner that put him on the map. Weaver led the league in points per game and was a two-time special teams player of the week last season.

Mike also had a tryout in the former Alliance of American Football League and played for the Baltimore Brigade of the Arena Football League (AFL). Weaver has also received interest from several NFL teams since graduating from Wake Forest in 2018.

The new e-book and website is currently in production and will provide Mike’s top stories, training tips, and more. Weaver is now testing free agency after not being able to agree to terms contractually with the Pirates.

Stick with 18 Sports on more as Weaver’s new project comes to fruition.