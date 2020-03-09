Mike Weaver to test free agency

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Mike Weaver is testing the free agency waters.

Weaver, an all National Arena League (NAL) kicker who led the league in points per game at 8.9, has opted to test free agency from the Massachusettes Pirates. In one season, Weaver, the two-time All-ACC kicker out of Wake Forest University, was a special teams player of the week twice and tied for the league lead in field goals made on the season with five.

Weaver’s preceding accomplishments were done without playing in a full season, a full five games less than most at the kicker position.

On Monday, 18 Sports confirmed with Weaver that he is moving forward in his career after both sides did not work out a deal with his contract. Weaver will pursue other opportunities in other professional football leagues.

In 2019, Weaver emerged as a scoring asset for the Pirates and even kicked a game-winning field the entire length of the field (60-yards).

At the time of his college graduation, Weaver was the all-time single-season leading scorer in Wake Forest University history with 115 points and was listed as a top undrafted free agent on NFL.com.

Stick with 18 Sports on Weaver’s next career move as it develops.