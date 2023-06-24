ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Christian Academy eighth grader, Elijah Miller has added another accolade to a stellar football career.

Just last week Elijah Miller took the field in the Future Stars Game in Savannah, Georgia. Miller tried out and earned a spot on Team North Carolina, supported locally by the 607 Panthers squad. The eighth grader took on some of the top young football prospects from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina and played impressively. Miller earned a spot on the All-State North Carolina team for his play on defense, in the Future Stars Game.

Miller’s selection to the team continues to add to his impressive run. The young football standout has now earned a spot in the Future Stars Game, impressed on the field against the top prospects in the nation, and earned an All-State selection, coming from a school that does not field a football team.

18 Sports will continue to follow Elijah Miller’s football journey.