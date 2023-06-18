SAVANNAH, G.A. (WETM) – One local football standout took a major step in his football career.

(Photo Courtesy: The family of Elijah Miller)

Twin Tiers Christian Academy eighth grader, Elijah Miller took the field for two games in the Future Stars Game event at Savannah State University in Georgia. Miller tried out and earned a spot on team North Carolina, who also represents the 607 Panthers of the Elmira and Horseheads area.

The standout defensive specialist gained valuable experience, taking on some of the best young prospects in the country. Miller played defensive end, quarterback, running back, and special teams in games against Florida and South Carolina, garnering attention from scouts. The local eight grader most notably tested his defensive skills against Florida’s Chris Charles. Charles is a 6’1, 285 pound eight grader. The right tackle and opponent of Miller, currently holds a verbal offer from Clemson University’s football program.

Team North Carolina did not pick up a win against Florida or South Carolina, but Miller will be taking away valuable football knowledge. Miller’s experience is very impressive, as he comes from Breesport’s Twin Tiers Christian Academy, which does not have a football team.