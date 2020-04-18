MLB Network teaming up with Elmira Pioneers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – MLB Network is ready to team up with the Elmira Pioneers.

In conjunction with 18 Sports, the network has requested footage of historic Dunn Field and its loyal fans. The footage is to provide a community feel to a special project the network is working on, no official date of when the air date will occur.

The premise of the future project being put together is to capture the essence of smalltown baseball and a night at the ballpark for communities, like Elmira, and throughout the nation, on America’s favorite past time.

More on this as it develops. The Pioneers are scheduled, as of now, to open up their season on May 29 at Geneva at 7:05 pm. Elmira’s home opener is scheduled for May 30 when Newark comes to Dunn Field at 7:05 pm.