MLB prospect Ben Terwilliger transfers to East Carolina

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning baseball standout is making his next move in the game.

Ben Terwilliger announced via Instagram that he would be transferring from Barry University in Florida to D-I East Carolina University and the Pirates. Terwilliger will pitch as a graduate student transfer with another year left of eligibility. The big 6-4 230 pound right hander has seen great success this past year on the mound which has caught the eye of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams.

Last month, Terwilliger had a successful pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds. Without question, if Terwilliger were to hear his named called this weekend in the draft, Ben would have a big decision to make. Play again in college or go to the professional ranks.

This summer, Terwilliger has pitched well for the Williamsport Cross Cutters in the new MLB Draft League. Ben has earned one save in six innings of work out of the bullpen for the Cutters. Terwilliger has thrown six innings of work with 10 strikeouts with a 2.84 ERA. Ben also pitched for the Elmira Pioneers and Geneva Red Wings since graduating from Corning High School in 2017.

The 2021 MLB Draft is Sunday, July 11 through Tuesday, July 13. Coverage can be followed on the MLB Network.