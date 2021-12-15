Moffe continues to shine at The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The hard work is never done for Elmira’s Ty Moffe.

A graduate student guard for The Citadel men’s basketball team, Moffe has started every game this season for the Bulldogs. Currently, Moffe leads the team in assists with 36 and is third on the team in points per game with 10.9. The Citadel (5-3) is coming off a big win over North Carolina A&T last week, 80-67.

Moffe continues to excel and simply put in the work. After being at four different colleges for the sport he loves in multiple states, Moffe never takes a single day for granted.

“No matter where you are or what you’re doing in life, if you put in the work, good things are gonna happen,” Moffe said. The former Elmira Express standout landed at Buffalo and then Jamestown Community College. From there, his basketball dream still burned within. Moffe transferred to Mansfield University and now his final stop, The Citadel, to play in his final year of eligibility.

“For me, like early on, I kind of knew that in high school, I just kept working,” Moffe added. There’s been plenty of tougher times. From injuries, lack of playing time, and moving from school to school. Last month, Moffe made Elmira sports history and started a game versus Duke.

Although The Citadel lost the game at national powerhouse Duke, Moffe scored seven points and hit a long three in the effort. It was a game that symbolized Moffe’s fighting spirit and desire. To never stop working, because he believes the results will come.

“I know that sounds so simple, you know, but hard work really does pay off.”