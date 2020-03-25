Molly Huddle discusses her Olympic future

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two-time USA Olympian and Elmira native Molly Huddle will play the waiting game.

After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the 2020 Tokyo games will be postponed until 2021, instantly the thought of many competitors turned to next year. Though many athletes may miss out on their golden chance of representing the USA, Huddle remains confident.

In a special interview with WSYR-TV, Huddle discusses how the games in Tokyo could be her last realistic chance to be a part of the Olympics in distance running. In four years, Huddle will be 39. Certainly, age odds will be against her but for Huddle, she continues to push to be at her absolute best.

The Olympic trials were slated to happen in just a few months, now Huddle will have the opportunity to train and rest before next year’s games should she opt to attempt to qualify.

Huddle finished in 11th place at the 2012 London Olympics in the 5,000 meters and she finished in sixth place at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 10,000 meters.