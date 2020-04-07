Monday Big Time – Horseheads Beverage Center retirement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next installment of Monday Big Time.

After nearly 40 years in business, the Horseheads Beverage Center closed its doors under the Malnoske family’s ownership as they will retire. Year after year, day after day, my parents willed themselves to success. For 34 years, this store provided memories, moments, and times that will be unforgettable in the region and for the great people of Horseheads.

In a special edition of Monday Big Time, we wanted to take this opportunity to salute a local staple that made everyone feel special the moment they walked through the doors. A business that wasn’t just a business, it was a family. With special footage of the Village of Horseheads honoring, Robert and Sandra Malnoske (my parents), this is truly what it’s all about.

A local legacy that will never be forgotten.