More changes coming to Watkins Glen International schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The schedule continues to change at Watkins Glen International.

This Sunday, fans were scheduled to witness the Go Bowling at The Glen with the NASCAR circuit only to see the race get moved to Daytona due to the virus. It marks the first time in 35 years NASCAR will not be at the track this summer. More changes were announced to the 2020 slate on Monday by the track.

The Hilliard Vintage Grand Prix will still race but without fans September 10-13. Also of major note, the GT World Challenge and the Ferrari Challenge of North America races have been postponed until the 2021 schedule.

In a release by Watkins Glen International, tickets can be fully credited plus received a 20 percent credit to their respective accounts. The credit can be applied to a future event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track or towards the purchase of tickets at WGI for 2021.