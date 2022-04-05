ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day for the record books for Horseheads Katrina Morse.

The sophomore thrower on Belmont Abbey College’s track and field team broke a school-record in the shot put Saturday at the GottaRun Invite in Central South Carolina.

Morse threw the shot put 11.64 meters, just over the 11.58 meters from last week placing fifth. Katrina didn’t stop there on Saturday.

Morse was second in the high jump at 1.50 meter. In all, Morse has now secured four throwing records for Belmont Abbey.

Katrina and Belmont Abbey will compete in the Lenoir Rhyne Outdoor Open this Friday and Saturday in Hickory, North Carolina.

(Photo: Belmont Abbey College Athletics)