ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Katrina Morse continues to excel in college track & field.

Morse, a sophomore thrower at Belmont Abbey College, placed fourth in the shot put Saturday at the Lenoir Rhyne University Outdoor Open in Hickory, North Carolina.

Katrina’s throw of 11.37 meters on her fourth attempt cemented her fourth place finish. Morse also competed in the high jump event but did not place.

It’s been a special season for the Horseheads High School graduate. Earlier this month, Morse broke Belmont Abbey’s school shot put record with a throw of 11.64 meters at the GottaRun Invite in Central South Carolina.

In all, Morse has now secured four throwing records for Belmont Abbey. Morse and the team will compete at the Conference Carolinas Championship this weekend in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

(PHOTO: Belmont Abbey College)