Mullen named 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo-Greenwood standout earns this week’s honor.

Eighth-grade basketball star, Lily Mullen, has earned the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Mullen was voted as the top student-athlete of the week by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports.

And for good reason.

Mullen scored a staggering 35 points, had seven assists and six rebounds in a big win over Cuba-Rushford. Lily also notched five steals in the very same game.

