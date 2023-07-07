ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers saw big nights on the mound and at the plate, as they shutout Niagara.

The Elmira Pioneers earned their 3rd-straight win, following a 5-0 shutout of Niagara, on Friday. Pios standouts Devin Murray and Joe Muzio delivered huge nights for Elmira on both sides of the ball. Murray continued his banner season for the Pioneers, striking out 10 batters, and not allowing a run. Pios veteran, Joe Muzio was perfect at the plate. The Massachusetts native turned in a 4 for 4 night, including a 2-RBI triple in the 3rd inning. Muzio also, scored a run and caught the final out of the game at 1st base.

Elmira controlled the game from the start, taking a 1-0 edge, as Matt Granato scored 1 of his 3 runs on a sac fly from Joe Schroeder. The Pios added 2 insurance runs in the 5th, off of the bats of Schroeder and Aidan Blake. Elmira closed out the game courtesy of the Twin Tiers. Corning’s Zack Nelson and Sayre’s Nic Ficarro delivered 3 innings of work, with 2 strikeouts from Nelson and no combined runs allowed.

The Pioneers will take their 3-game win streak on the road to Batavia, tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. The 2 teams return to Dunn Field for a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 4:05 p.m.